Safety Parade Participants

Thu,10/20/22-4:21PM, 187 Reads

﻿Here is a list of Safety Parade participants: • Frank Shaw Law Office • Central Mississippi Office Supply • Citizens National Bank • The Star-Herald • Cain Inc. (On square) • Prairie Farms • Super 10 • The Guitar Academy • Margaret Dural - Child Protection Services • Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers and Kosciusko Police Department • Off The Square Salon • The Beauty Center • Junior Auxiliary (Washington Street on the square) • Morgan’s Beauty Bar • Watkins, Ward and Stafford, PLLC • Attala County Library (On square in front of Renasant Insurance) • City Hall, mayor’s office • Renasant Bank • Spring Street Cigars • Central Mississippi Flea Market • Alfa Insurance • Crosby Law Office • Renasant Insurance • Turnaround Shop • Claude Julian’s • Ivey’s • Farm Bureau Insurance • Kosciusko-Attala Partnership • Kosciusko Water & Light • Michelle Nicholson – State Farm • Trendy Settings Event Décor • Jason’s Southern Table • Outfielders • Moneyman Finance • Pickle’s Drug Store • Corvan Greer Construction • Al Chadick Law Office • Brad and Tammy Stanley

