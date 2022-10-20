Here is a list of Safety Parade participants:
• Frank Shaw Law Office
• Central Mississippi Office Supply
• Citizens National Bank
• The Star-Herald
• Cain Inc. (On square)
• Prairie Farms
• Super 10
• The Guitar Academy
• Margaret Dural - Child Protection Services
• Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers and Kosciusko Police Department
• Off The Square Salon
• The Beauty Center
• Junior Auxiliary (Washington Street on the square)
• Morgan’s Beauty Bar
• Watkins, Ward and Stafford, PLLC
• Attala County Library (On square in front of Renasant Insurance)
• City Hall, mayor’s office
• Renasant Bank
• Spring Street Cigars
• Central Mississippi Flea Market
• Alfa Insurance
• Crosby Law Office
• Renasant Insurance
• Turnaround Shop
• Claude Julian’s
• Ivey’s
• Farm Bureau Insurance
• Kosciusko-Attala Partnership
• Kosciusko Water & Light
• Michelle Nicholson – State Farm
• Trendy Settings Event Décor
• Jason’s Southern Table
• Outfielders
• Moneyman Finance
• Pickle’s Drug Store
• Corvan Greer Construction
• Al Chadick Law Office
• Brad and Tammy Stanley