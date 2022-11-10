﻿I am still going through some of my wonderful recipes that are old but still delicious and used today. Some of the older recipes become a staple on many tables for the holidays or Sunday supper. I hope you are enjoying them. If you’d like to share any of your best recipes, I’d love to hear from you.

I hope you have a wonderful week.

Traditional Carrot Salad

3 to 4 cups freshly grated carrots (from 4 to 6 medium-sized carrots)

1/2 to 1 cup raisins (regular, golden, craisins or a mix)

1 large apple, (peeled or not, your preference) cored and chopped

1/4 to 1/3 cup mayonnaise

Gently combine all ingredients in a medium sized bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Hoppin' John

1/3 pound bacon, or 1 ham hock plus 2 tablespoons oil

1 celery stalk, diced

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 small green bell pepper, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 pound dried black-eyed peas, about 1 1/4 cups

1 bay leaf

2 teaspoons dried thyme

1 heaping teaspoon Cajun seasoning

Salt

2 cups long-grain rice

Scallions or green onions for garnish

Cook the celery, onion, green pepper base: If you are using bacon, cut it into small pieces and cook it slowly in a medium pot over medium-low heat. If you are using a ham hock, heat the oil in the pot.

Once the bacon is crispy (or the oil is hot if you are using a ham hock and not bacon), increase the heat to medium-high and add the celery, onion, and green pepper and sauté until they begin to brown, about 4-5 minutes. Add the garlic, stir well and cook for another 1-2 minutes.

Cook the black-eyed peas and seasonings: Add the black-eyed peas, bay leaf, thyme and Cajun seasoning and cover with 4 cups of water. If you are using the ham hock, add it to the pot and bring to a simmer. Cook for an hour to an hour and a half, (less time or more depending on the freshness of the black-eyed peas) until the peas are tender (not mushy).

Serve: Serve the dish either by placing a ladle-full of black-eyed peas over steamed rice, or by mixing the two together in a large bowl. Garnish with chopped green onions. Serve with collard greens, kale, beet or turnip greens.

Hot Onion Cheese Dip

1 (14-ounce) package frozen chopped onions, thawed

24 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups grated parmesan cheese

1⁄2 cup mayonnaise

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Drain chopped onions in a colander, then squeeze out any excess liquid. Put onions into a medium bowl. Add cream cheese, parmesan cheese, and mayonnaise and mix with a wooden spoon until well combined.

Transfer onion-cheese mixture to a 1-quart soufflé dish, smoothing top slightly with the back of a spoon. Bake dip until top is golden brown, about 20 minutes. Serve hot with corn chips or crackers, if you like.