A second round of severe weather in three days tore through Mississippi on Tuesday, spawning tornadoes and heavy rains that have damaged property but caused no reported injuries.
Both a tornado watch and flash flood watch was in effect for much of the state Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, several people posted videos and photos of what appeared to be a tornado crossing Highway 49 near the Piney Woods School in Rankin County.
Futher tweets expanded on these reports:
Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak follows a Sunday outbreak that spawned several tornadoes and damaged property but caused no reported injuries.
Officials from the National Weather Service in Jackson have deployed teams across central Mississippi to confirm tornado reports and assess damages.
One tornado touched down in Pontotoc County late Sunday night. The storm caused damage in Calhoun City and Tupelo, knocking down trees, ripping off roofs and blocking roads with downed power lines.
Another tornado was spotted in southern Hinds County around Byram before making its way into southwest Rankin County. On Sunday evening, another tornado touched down in Yazoo County, damaging homes over a several-mile stretch.
