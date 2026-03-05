From press and staff reports

Attala County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, March 10, for the 2026 Primary Election for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

Attala County Circuit Clerk Tim Pinkard urged citizens to confirm their voter registration information and reach out with any questions regarding the upcoming election.

“Please give us a call with any questions on voting or registering to vote,” Pinkard said.

The Attala County Circuit Clerk’s Office can be reached at 662-289-1471. Pinkard also noted that anyone interested in serving as a poll worker is encouraged to contact the office at the same number.

What’s on the ballot

According to sample ballots provided by the circuit clerk’s office, Democratic and Republican voters will select nominees for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District.

On the Democratic ballot for U.S. Senate, candidates listed are Scott Colom, Albert R. Littell and Priscilla W. Till, along with a write-in option.

For U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District, Democratic candidates include Bennie G. Thompson, Evan Littleton Turnage and Pertis Herman Williams III, with a write-in option available.

On the Republican ballot for U.S. Senate, candidates are Sarah Adlakha and Cindy Hyde-Smith, along with a write-in option.

Republican voters in the 2nd Congressional District will choose between Ron Eller and Kevin Wilson, with a write-in option also listed.

Voters are reminded to darken the oval completely using a black or blue pen. Red pens, felt-tip pens and pencils are not permitted. If a mistake is made, voters may request a new ballot.

Mississippians can visit the “My Election Day” portal to receive election information tailored to their specific address, including a sample ballot. As voters type in their address, similar addresses will populate for selection. The portal also allows absentee voters to track their mail-in ballots. Voters are encouraged to review all races before heading to the polls.

Absentee voting information

In-person absentee voting is currently underway at the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

The final day to vote absentee in person is Saturday, March 7. The clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. until noon that day.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, March 10, which is Election Day.

For additional information about absentee voting requirements, voters may visit the Secretary of State’s Absentee Voting Information webpage or use the My Election Day portal.

Polling precincts in Attala County

Polls will be open on Election Day at the following precinct locations:

District I

•South Central — Old KJHS, 600 Tipton St., Kosciusko

•Williamsville — WBC Gym, 16995 Williamsville Road, Kosciusko

District II

•North East — Coliseum, 550 Hwy 12 East, Kosciusko

•McCool — McCool Fire Station, 3235 Hwy 407, McCool

•Liberty Chapel — Masonic Lodge, Attala Road 2120, McCool

•Berea — Community House, 22828 Attala Road 3122, McCool

District III

•North West — Courthouse, 118 West Washington St., Kosciusko

•North Central — Riding Arena, 12983 Hwy 43 North, Kosciusko

•Carmack — School Building, 24410 Hwy 43 North, Vaiden

•Possumneck — Springdale Baptist Church, 28314 MS-19, West

•Hesterville — Masonic Lodge, 2199 Attala Road 3231, Kosciusko

District IV

•South West — Holmes Community College, 620 West Jefferson St., Kosciusko

•Newport — Longhorn’s Steakhouse, 9465 Hwy 14, Sallis

•Sallis — New St. James Church of God, 6041 Front St., Sallis

•McAdams — McAdams School, 6315 Attala Road 4167, Sallis

District V

•East — Jason Niles Park Pavilion, 501 Knox Road, Kosciusko

•Providence — Providence Fire Station, 7995 Attala Road 5053, Ethel

•Zama — Zama Fire Station, 3888 Hwy 19 South, Kosciusko

•Thompson — Harmony Church, 12012 Attala Road 5210, Ethel

•Ethel — Ethel Fire Station, 2089 Main St., Ethel

Voters with questions about their polling place or voter registration status are encouraged to contact the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s Office before Election Day.

The Secretary of State’s Office serves as the primary source for election information. For questions, voters may contact the Elections Division at 1-800-829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.