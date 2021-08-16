U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced in a release Thursday morning.

Wicker sought a test after experiencing mild symptoms, his spokesman Phillip Waller said in a statement.

“Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician,” Waller said. “He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact with recently has been notified.”

Wicker, the 70-year-old Republican, has served Mississippi in the Senate since 2007. He previously served in the U.S. House.

Wicker has encouraged Mississippians to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and called vaccinations “a miracle shot.”

“Each new shot in the arm will help our state and the nation finally put this pandemic behind us,” Wicker said in March.

Wicker is the second breakthrough case reported in the Senate, with vaccinated Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina testing positive earlier this month.

-- Article credit to Geoff Pender of Mississippi Today --