A bill that would create a medical marijuana program in Mississippi would allow out-of-state residents and even non citizens to own cultivation and processing operations if signed into law.

Starting at line 1,404 of Senate Bill 2095 (known as the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Act), the bill spells out the requirements for owners of marijuana cultivation and processing facilities.

Applicants would be required to either have been a resident of the state and a U.S. citizen for three years prior to their application or a business entity with 35 percent of their ownership held by those that met the three-year residency and citizenship requirement.

The bill’s requirements for cultivators and processors expire at year’s end. This would allow both out-of-state and potentially non-citizens from owning processing and growing facilities.

State Sen. Angela Hill, R-Picayune, is a long-time opponent of the bill and said that the loophole invites foreign criminals to grow marijuana in the state. She was one of five no votes against the bill when it was passed by the Senate on January 13.