﻿Another school year comes to an end. The years I was in school seemed so long and as if the days would never end. Now, it seems as if school just started and here we are on summer break. I would say it’s because I am older now but in talking to my grandchildren it’s the same feeling for them. Time just passes so quickly. Two of my grandsons have not been into a classroom for the past two years and they both plan to go back to face to face classes next year and I believe it will be best for both. The other grandchildren never went virtual unless it was mandated. Covid caused lots of complications for so many things and we are all so ready to get back into a familiar routine.

I am somewhat melancholy for the beginning of the next school year. Our triplets, Jacob, Thomas, and Sam will all begin their SENIOR year. How on earth did that happen so fast? I have heard the saying, “The days are long, but the years are short,” and that is so true. I just don’t know where the twelve years have gone. All of them born in the year 2004. One in September, one in November, and one in December. We have always called them the triplets. I remember their first Christmas all of them dressed in their little identical red Santa suits and all so tiny. Now they are blue jeans, tee shirts, cowboy boots, and driving “them trucks”. They have always been known as the Sims Boys even though one of them has a different last name. It just troubles and weighs on my mind that this time next year they will all be off on the next road, launching the next chapter of their lives. Sure, hope God prepares my heart for this or there may be a scene of an old lady breaking down in crocodile tears at the next graduation ceremony.

We still have one little boy left in school and now we have our little girl just beginning her life, several years before she will even know what kindergarten is. I know that the Lord knew that I just could not deal with a completely empty nest right now and he held some of my treasures to help me get through these times.

I am going to prize and value these next few, very few, years before the last two will be ready to spread their wings.

Our garden is finally beginning to bear fruit. Our squash is the first to come to fruition and we love this vegetable any way it can be cooked. This is a really simple and easy recipe.

BAKED PARMESEAN SQUASH SLICES – 2 medium yellow squash sliced into ¼ inch slices. Sprinkle pepper, and garlic salt, and ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese. Place in a single layer and bake for 15 minutes at 425*. Be sure to watch them the first time you make and don’t burn them. These are better served as soon as they come out of the oven. My family eats them before I can get them off the pan.