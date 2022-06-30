﻿I decided I needed to go shopping for a few things for our kitchen at the cabin on one of the hottest days last week. One of the days the temperature hit eighty degrees on my back porch before sunrise. As I have been recuperating from a bad fall and broken leg, I have limited myself to shopping time and just been, not disrupting my “status quo” or getting dressed up or using anything other than moisturizer on my face. But this day, I decided to actually dress in clothes that outsiders could appreciate and make up my face and essentially fix my long hair. I looked in the mirror and thought I looked fairly presentable for an old lady.

As I got into my little red car, the heat inside was Inferno/Hades degrees. I quickly turned on the AC and still felt not too much relief from the “roast”. By the time I got into town my eye makeup was running down my face in black inky rivulets, my make-up had melted off my nose, my lipstick was smeared, and my hair was falling into my face. The nicer dress I had worn was pasted to my back and was not coming loose, and my legs were stuck to the leather seat as to my being unable to get out of my little hot box car. Well, I turned that little hot box car around faster than a hiccup and headed back to my cool safe haven.

I came in the door taking my hair down, pulling off my “stuck to me” dress, and washing off all the warpaint. Sat down in front of my big fan and drank a glass of cold iced sweet tea. HEAVEN!!

How in the world did we/I live back in the days I was a kid growing up? We had one window fan that was anchored into our dining room window, and we raised every window in the house and begged the air to blow through the screens. We didn’t even have a tabletop fan to help. I can remember almost getting over into the part of the window right next to the screen to feel some relief. Now I would probably be pulled through the screen by some intruder before I could even die by heat.

Oh well, if we cool off by say, December here in Mississippi, we only have five or six months more before we get some relief.

I’m looking for some cool easy recipes to use during this heat spell. Here’s one.

I love anything called a salad and this is a favorite.

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD – 2 cups sliced tomatoes, 1 large sliced English cucumber, 5 sliced Basil leaves, 3 T. olive oil, 2 T. vinegar, 2 t sugar, salt and pepper to taste.