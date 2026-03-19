By Peggy Sims

I was pondering all the things that are different or strange that happen in our lives. Some I never would have ever thought about but yet have come about in my life.

As I have said I have broken so many bones it seems unimaginable that I am still able to ambulate upright. I have had both my shoulders replaced, my right ankle, and my left femur has been reworked in steel form thigh to ankle. I have even broken a toe but as minor as that was considering the other breaks, I found the toe on an x-ray when I had an x-ray for sciatica.

A nurse told me I would have trouble clearing an airplane scan to board a plane. I thought she was kidding. But, several years ago when a friend and I flew to New York and I walked through the TSA booth, I heard, “beep..beep..beep” I was pulled to the side, searched and tried it once again. Beeping again, this time as I am trying to explain all my ‘steel’, I had to pull out the letter from my doctor verifying why I was ‘carrying’. I suppose they thought I was going to hijack the plane and head for Tahiti.

Going on with my pondering, my sister-in-law told me years ago that she had a condition in one of her eyes that required her to get shots in one of her eyes. Oh Lordy! Shots in the eye! Remember the poem, “Cross my heart and hope to die; stick a needle in your eye.” What in the word could be more painful than to stick a needle into your eyeball? Well, several years later my husband was diagnosed with AMD, Aged Macular Degeneration. Now he also is told he will need to receive shots into the eyes monthly as there is no cure for this malady, the shots just slow down the progression and he’s been doing this for several years. I would cringe every time he went for this procedure as I can barely think about such things.

Well, guess what? I went to Mississippi Retina yesterday and had my second round of ‘shots to the eyeballs’. I surely did not know this disease was contagious or I would have worn a Lone Ranger mask the way I wore a mask over my mouth during COVID.

I never, in my wildest dreams, dreamed I would ‘stick a needle in my eye’ but hey, never say never.

POTATO SALAD – 5 -6 medium sized white potatoes, (they are creamier), 1 large Vidalia onion chopped fine, ½ cup of chopped celery, 4 diced boiled eggs ¾ cup of sweet pickle relish, ¾ - 1 cup of mayonnaise, Pet milk as needed.

Boil the potatoes until tender and mash or use mixer until creamy. Add in onions, celery, eggs and pickle relish and mix well and then add mayonnaise as needed. If this is not creamy enough, add a little Pet milk to your liking. Garnish with Paprika.