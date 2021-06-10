Patricia Lee “Mickey” Carter, 80, passed away June 9, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be Friday, June 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m. in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Meggs ministering.

She was a member of Yockanookany Baptist Church. She was affiliated with the Kosy Kruisers and a big supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her two daughters, Joann Perry of McVille, MS, and Penny (Larry) Sanders of Ethel; five grandchildren, Joey Odom (Michelle Young), Jason Odom (Rachel), Jessica Ashcraft (Aaron), Archie Wooten (Bridget), and Jeremy Odom; 13 great-grandchildren; and number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John J. Carter; parents, Frank L. and Della E. Lauderback Sanders; two sisters, Virginia Waldie and Doris Young; and one brother, Robert E. Baldy.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Odom, Payton Odom, Josh Wooten, and Jared Biggart. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joel Odom, Vinnie Sanders, Jamie Williams, Jason Engle, Justice Young, and Buddy Luckett.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.