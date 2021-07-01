It would be tempting for the unvaccinated in Mississippi to assume that they have dodged COVID-19 and don’t need to get the shots.

After all, Mississippi has the lowest rate of vaccination in the nation, with less than a third of the state’s population fully vaccinated, and yet COVID-19 today seems to be causing no more problems than a mild flu year. Although the state’s low inoculation rate is troubling, all the other rates — for infection, hospitalization and death — have been trending positively for the past several months.

The only logical conclusion for the disconnect is that many more people in this state contracted the virus than initially estimated, had mild or even indiscernible infections and acquired natural immunity from the exposure.

If you are lucky enough to have acquired natural immunity without getting seriously ill, that’s great. But medical experts warn against a false sense of security. You might be fine now, but not so fine in a few months when that immunity wanes.

Dr. Albert Ko, chair of the Department of Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases at Yale University, told The Associated Press that natural immunity does not provide as much protection as vaccine immunity and is also shorter lasting in duration.

If he’s right and if Mississippi’s vaccination rate remains this low, the state, come this fall or winter, could be in for another surge like it experienced in December and January. That could mean a return to masks, to shuttered businesses and entertainment venues, to layoffs, to hospitals stretched thin, to schools operating all virtually, to families being separated from each other, to people dying miserably and alone.

A return to a world of much inconvenience at best and much suffering at worst.

Do you really want to risk that?

If not, get vaccinated.