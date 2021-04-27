Larry Arlow Moyer, 83, of McCool, MS, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Attala Baptist Hospital. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at McCool City Cemetery.

Larry Arlow Moyer (Pop) was born on October 15, 1937, in Lima, OH, to H.R. (Dutch) and Raychel Ackerman Moyer. In 1951, Pathfinder (Superior Coach and Sheller Globe) moved several families, including Larry’s, from Lima to Kosciusko to open a production plant. After attending Holmes Junior College and his study of engineering at Mississippi State University, Larry worked at Sheller Globe in drafting and then quality control until the plant closed in the late 1970’s. Larry and his wife, Nancy Jo, then launched their own business, “The Pineapple Patch,” which they continued to operate until last year when COVID hit.

When Pop was not at work, you could find him somewhere hunting, fishing, playing with his guns, working on something, or teaching his kids or grandchildren to hunt, fish or to fix something. He would always tell family, “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right the first time!”

Pop is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Jo Wade Moyer; children, Robilyn (Jeff) Pettit of Kingwood, TX, Larry Joe Moyer and Lori (Mike) Kyle; grandchildren, Jennifer (Webb) Pepper of Atascocita, TX, Jeffrey (Joel) Pettit of Seattle, WA, Caleb (Breezy) Pettit of Atascocita, TX, JoEllen Pettit of Houston, TX, Garrett Moyer, Ryan Moyer, Michael Kyle, Tanner Kyle, and Kyle Hopkins; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, H.R. (Dutch) and Raychel Ackerman Moyer, and grandson, Colby Kyle.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to McCool City Cemetery Fund, PO Box 100, McCool, MS 39108.

Pallbearers will be Tanner Kyle, Michael Kyle, Ryan Moyer, Garrett Moyer, Jeffrey Pettit, Joel Pettit, Caleb Pettit, and Webb Pepper.

