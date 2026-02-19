James Jones, 70, passed away Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at Merit Health in Jackson, MS.

Funeral services were at Parkway Baptist Church in Kosciusko Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 2:00 PM. Burial followed the service at Parkway Cemetery. Visitation was at Parkway Baptist Church from 12 noon until service time Thursday.

James is survived by his wife Jo Jones; daughters Amber Jones, Emily Wilson (Jude), Carrie Lee, Annalee Knight (Jared), and Rachel Jones; sisters Ina Rigby, Linda Edwards, and Sandra Reid; brother William Jones; and grandchildren Daphne Noelle Riley, Israel Cole Wilson, Elijah Jude Wilson, John Aerisyn Haywood, Zaria Maelyn Haywood, Kayode Anakin Adeshina, Noah James Wilson, Sylas Xavier Haywood, Ethan Sawyer Wilson, Beverly Breese Haywood, Nicholas Kade Wilson, Allie Kate Wilson, Emma Klaire Wilson, River Elise Lee, Kian Avery Lee, and James Walker Knight.

He attended Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church. James retired from Kosciusko Water and Light after 32 years of service. He was involved with the Kairos Prison Ministry. James was preceded in death by his parents James Carlton and Lera Emily Black Jones.

