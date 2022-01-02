Wayma Armstrong, 79, of Vaiden, passed away January 31, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala.

She retired as an office manager for Family Medicine doctor’s office.

Wayma was preceded in death by her husband, T.A. Armstrong; parents, Berlin Tindoll and Mildred Scoggins Tindoll; and grandson, Sawyer Armstrong.

Mrs. Wayma is survived by her sons,Tommy Armstrong (Leigh Ann) and Mark Armstrong; brothers, Avalon Tindoll and Berlie Tindoll; grandchildren ,Wade, Daniel, Sarah, Stoney, Kimberly, and Crystal; great-grandchildren, Anika, Alexis, Riley Brooke, Ben, Leah, Reagan, Luke, Madelyn, Justin, Noah, Gabriel, Rowdy, and Haley.

Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Culpepper Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel.

