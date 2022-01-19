Thelma Thompson Mitchell, 84, a homemaker, mother, and grandmother without equal, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

She was a member of McCool Baptist Church and a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a faithful follower of Christ and showed that through service to others in numerous ways during her lifetime.

Survivors include sons, William "Mitch" Mitchell III, and wife, Kath of Weir, and Marty Mitchell and wife, Sharon of McCool; daughters, Sherry Black and husband, Tony, of McCool and Sheila McMaster and husband, Barry, of Yazoo City; daughter-in-law, Tina Mitchell of Kilmichael; sisters, Linda Rone and Jan McAdams; 18 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, D.M. (Dee) Thompson and Mamie Simpson Thompson; son, Tim Mitchell; grandson, Adam Mitchell; and siblings Ira Thompson, Lillie Dee Kerr, Mary Lucy Fowler, Edith Bowie, Mamie Lois Huffman, Davis Thompson, and Ralph Thompson.

Visitation was Monday, January 17, at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko with service immediately following. Burial followed in the McCool Cemetery.

Pallbearers were her grandsons, Jonathan, Joshua, and Jacob Black, Stacey Sims, Brantley Smith, Nathan Mitchell, Heath Yeatman, Nolan McIntire, Dillon and Drew McMaster, and Chance Cummings.

Memorials may be sent to McCool Baptist Church, the Baptist Children’s Village, or St. Jude Hospital.