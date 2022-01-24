Sylvia Barton Upchurch, affectionately known as Dat Dat to family and friends, died on January 20, 2022.

Sylvia was born May 15,1941, to Earl and Zera Barton. She married the love of her life Walter “Buddy” Upchurch over 60 years ago and was his constant companion until 2007 at the time of his death.

She is survived by children, Sandra Upchurch Cothran and Melissa Upchurch; Pam Upchurch, her daughter-in-law; 13 great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Bubba Barton; son, Steve Upchurch; and son-in-law, Brad Cothran.

Visitation was Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS, with a graveside funeral service in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, MS.