Susie Clair Jordan, 89, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Oxford, MS, where she lived with her sister, Sara Beth Jordan.

Susie was born in Kosciusko, MS, on December 23, 1932, to Elva and Donald Jordan. She graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1951 and Mississippi College in 1955 with a degree in Business. Susie worked for 30 years in ticket sales for Delta Airlines in Jackson, MS. She assisted in opening Delta Airline ticket offices in downtown Jackson, Mississippi, and Denver, Colorado. After retiring from Delta, she worked as the assistant to the president of Mississippi College, where she coordinated campus and cultural events for ten years.

She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Jackson for over 50 years and the First Baptist Church of Oxford for 14 years. She was a Bible scholar and talented Sunday school teacher. She loved little more than sharing her knowledge of the scriptures and her love for Christ with the many women she had the joy of working with. Susie loved to travel both abroad and in the United States, particularly enjoying trips with her sister to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

She loved art, music, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with her immediate and extended family. She was known for her quick wit, intelligence, leadership, charismatic personality, ability to talk to anybody about anything, and genuine love for others.

Susie is survived by a sister, Sara Beth Jordan of Oxford, MS; brother, Don (L.D.) Jordan of Memphis, TN; nieces, Cyndi Jordan of Memphis, TN, and Jen Jordan Smith of Memphis, TN; nephew, Trey Jordan of Memphis, TN; great-niece, Jules Jordan of Memphis, TN; and great- nephew, Lucius Jordan of Memphis, TN.

The family extends their gratitude to the loving and talented staff of the Pinnacle of Oxford and Encompass Hospice. We are also grateful for the family of First Baptist Church of Oxford, particularly the Agape Sunday School

Class.

Graveside services are at Kosciusko City Cemetery at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The officiants will be Rev. Don Gann and Rev. Robert Allen of First Baptist Church of Oxford, MS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mississippi college or First Baptist Church Oxford.