Stella Jane Shumaker, 93, of Zama, MS died March 16, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala. Graveside Services were 10:00 a.m., Friday March 19, 2022, at Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Kenny Gentry officiated the services.

Mrs. Shumaker was a retired schoolteacher. She taught in the Attala County School District for 40 years. She was an avid reader. She loved genealogy and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Upon her retirement, she served on the Attala County school board. Mrs. Stella will be greatly missed by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Shumaker; parents, William Hadley Gregory and Stella Annis Adams Gregory; five brothers, and two sisters.

She is survived by nieces Nina Sue (Curtis) Burchan of Guntown, MS and Jane (Bryan) Myers of Zama, MS, and great nieces Abigail Myers and Emmalee Myers of Zama.

Pallbearers were Charles Hobson, Curtis Burchan, Robert Gentry, Sam Bell, Bradley Ryals, and Bryan Myers.

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 6747 Highway 19 South Ethel, MS 39067 or Bethel Baptist Church in Leake, Co.

