Stacy Waugh Carter, 93, passed away February 1, 2022, at his residence in Starkville, MS, surrounded by family.

Stacy was a minister of the Gospel for 50 years as a member of the Church of Christ. His life and passion were sharing his love for Jesus with others. He also served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

He was married to the love of his life, Bobby Jean Champion Carter, for 53 years before she preceded him in death. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by parents Jesse Elmore Carter and Martha Waugh Carter, and sister Charlene Gaither of Nashville.

Stacy is survived by son, David (Lisa) Carter of Panama City, FL; daughters, Miriam Carter (Mark) Upton of Memphis, TN, and Rachel Carter (Jerry) Welborn of Starkville, MS; grandchildren, Matthew (DeAnna) Carter, Michael Carter, Jeremy (Sarah) Upton, Stacy Upton (Garrett) East, Ben Upton, Bryan (Bethany) Welborn, Andrew (Leah) Welborn; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the East Lee Boulevard Church of Christ in Starkville, MS, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, followed by a brief memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Graveside funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in Kosciusko, MS, at the City Cemetery with Dr. John Giesemann ministering at both locations.

Serving as pallbearers will be the grandsons Matthew Carter, Michael Carter, Garrett East, Ben Upton, Jeremy Upton, Andrew Welborn, and Bryan Welborn.

Memorials may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association, or the Jeffery Jinkerson Scholarship Fund, which is designed to help raise up the next generation of preachers. The address for the fund is Jeffery Jinkerson Scholarship Fund, Freed-Hardeman University, 158 E. Main Street, Henderson, TN, 38340.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.