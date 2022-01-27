Dakota Cockrell, 30, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Frank Cockrell of Kosciusko, MS, and his father-in-law, Stanley Tutor of Houlka, MS.

Dakota is survived by his wife, Gloria Cockrell of Grady, MS; his parents, Stacey Cockrell of Kosciusko, MS and Michael and Tammy Dean of Tomnolen, MS; grandparents, Peggy Cockrell of Kosciusko, MS, Theda Myers of Tomnolen, MS, and James and Brenda Young of Kosciusko, MS. Dakota was also survived by his beloved dog, Lucy.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Wood Springs Cemetery in Choctaw County. Bro. Larry Watson officiated.

Pallbearers were Benny Dean, Stacey Cockrell, Jimmy Dees, Michael Dean, Preston Cockrell, and Richard Cockrell

Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora was in charge of arrangements. You may go online and sign our guest register or leave a message of condolence for the family at www.ofheupora.com/.