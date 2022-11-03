Sgt. Thomas Mervin Dees, Jr., 64, of Friendship community passed away peacefully February 28, 2022, at his residence. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Jordan Funeral Home. Funeral Service was 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Johnathan Sawyer ministered. Jordan Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Thomas was a retired veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post #44 of Kosciusko, MS, a member of D.A.V., and was a Mason. He was of Baptist faith.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Mervin Dees, Sr. and Althea Marie Daniels Dees; first wife Nanette Dianne Clayton Dees.

He is survived by his wife Judy Carroll Dees of Friendship community; sons Houston D. Dees of St. Francisville, LA, Alfred L. Granger III of McComb, MS, and Buck C. Wood of St. Joe, AR; daughters Renee Herrington of Hot Springs, AR, Tabitha Cantrell of Hot Springs, AR, and Tiffany Wood of Hot Springs, AR; eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials may made to American Legion Post #44 Kosciusko, MS.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.