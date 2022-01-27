Sandy Wright started walking the streets of gold in Heaven with her Lord and Savior on January 28, 2022, after non-COVID pneumonia took her life.

She was born with Spina Bifida on August 7, 1968, and immediately rushed to Baptist hospital in Jackson. Her first surgery was the next day and the second surgery the next week. Many surgeries followed in the next 53 years.

Sandy was the March of Dimes Poster Child for the state of Mississippi in 1974. As Poster Child, she and her family toured the state where Sandy sang “Delta Dawn” for many groups.

Sandy began her formal education at Alta Woods Baptist Church pre-school and advanced to several Jackson elementary schools. She attended Siwell Jr. High School and graduated from her beloved Forest Hill High School in 1988.

Sandy is survived by her parents, Elton and Lynn Wright of West; and her beloved brother, Sam Wright of Starkville; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends.

The funeral service will be held at Vaiden Baptist Church on Tuesday February 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd,, Suite 800, Arlington, VA, 22209; March of Dimes, 586 Lakewood E. Dr. Suite B, Flowood, MS 39232, www.marchofdimes.com/mississippi/; or Gideons International, Winona Gideon Camp, PO Box 388, Winona, MS 38967.

Services provided by Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS.