Ruby Lillian Howard Woods Fowler, 92, of Kosciusko, MS passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday Morning, March 20, 2022 at Winston Senior Care Services in Louisville, MS.

Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Friday, March 25, 2022 at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Harmony Cemetery in Ethel, MS. Brother Junior Davis and Brother Jeremy Tillman will officiate. Pallbearers will be grandsons.

Visitation is 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Culpepper Funeral Home.

Ruby is survived by her daughters: Betty Smith of Fayetteville, Georgia, Martha Evans of Vernon, Alabama, Elizabeth Clark of Kosciusko, Mississippi, sons: Charles Woods of Aberdeen, Mississippi, Billy Woods of Abingdon, Maryland, Edward Woods of Florence, Kentucky, 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, siblings: Olene, Jeanette, Mary Jane, Hollis, Junior, also a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.

She is proceeded in death by her children Jimmie Rae Vancleave Hollie, Elmer Woods, and Earline King, parents Palmer and Argie Hollis Howard of Beaverton, Alabama, siblings Felix, Melvin, Raymond, Janice, Arvil, Johnnie Lee, Christine, Jeanary, Monroe, and Faye.

She loved spending time with family and friends, talking on the telephone, chewing double-mint gum, tending to her plants, listening to French Camp Radio, cooking, sewing, and driving.

She was a member of Williamsville Baptist Church and Cross and Crown Faith Sunday School Class.

The family would like to thank the staff of Help Is On The Way, Winston Medical Senior Services, Quality Hospice Care of Philadelphia, Dr. Thomas Carter, Dr. Dustin Gentry, and all those that took time to help assist her.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com