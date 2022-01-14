Robert Shannon “Scooter” Fox, 47, of Sallis, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his residence.

He was employed by BRV as an equipment operator and worked many years in the oil field as a welder. His love for his co-workers was immense.

Robert was an avid sportsman. He also enjoyed spending his time with family and friends. His love for them was immeasurable and he was always available when and if needed. To know him was to love him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Newton” Fox and Linda Mae Fox; grandparents, Robert Cecil Fox and Katie Mae Fox; and uncles, James and Buddy Fox.

Robert is survived by his son, Galvin Fox of Sallis, MS; daughters, Willow Fox and Courtney Blaine of Sallis, MS; sisters, Debra Temple and Teresa Fox of Brandon, MS; nephew, Wesley (Erin) Williams of Benton, MS; nieces, Anna (Cody) Huff of Brandon, MS and Carly Temple (Mitchell Tagert) of Pear, MS; great nephews, Rhett, JD, Slayton, Beckett; great niece, Ava; and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Harvest Point Baptist Church, Kosciusko, MS. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. at Harvest Point Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mizpah Cemetery in Durant, MS. Rev. Mike Barrentine and Rev. Jerry Meggs will officiate the service.

Pallbearers will be Tony Fox, Justice Young, Jason Self, Kenny J. Schoffstall, Mitch Lee, Kade Atwood, Tater Winters, Joe Horne, and Dewayne Lewis. Honorary Pallbearer is Weston Self.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society www.cancer.org.

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.