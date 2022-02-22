Robert Earl McGivney, better known as “Dick,“ was born on April 28, 1959. His parents are Bonnie McGivney Howell and the late Charles Robert McGivney.

Robert passed away on February 8, 2022, at Oxford Baptist Hospital.

He was born and raised in Kosciusko, MS, where he worked for the Mississippi Forestry Commission for 28 years. After retiring from the commission, he enjoyed fishing and hunting trips, and growing a very plentiful garden, which he shared with his family and friends. He also loved taking care of his pigs, peacocks, cows, cats, dogs, and chickens.

He is preceded in death by his father Charles Robert McGivney and his sister Betty McGivney.

Dick is survived by his mother, Bonnie McGivney Howell; one brother, Richard (Ricky) McGivney (Shannon); four sisters, Janet McGivney (Bob), Mary Taylor (Kevin), Bonnie Sue Ferrari (Mike), Linda Battles; and wife, Joyce McGivney. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, stepchildren, and step-grandchildren.