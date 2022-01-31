Randy Milton Hoover, 68, of Durant, ended a battle against cancer while on home hospice on January 28, 2022.
He was an interior designer, property developer, and business owner.
He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Frederick Hoover.
Randy is survived by his mother, Jean McBride Hoover; sister, Sherry Hoover McCrory (Richard); nephew, Cody Hoover McCrory (Shiloh); niece, Brittany McCrory Allen (Josh); great-nephew, Cole Allen; and partner, Larry Dean Fields.
No funeral arrangements will be made. A private memorial will be held on a later date.
For online condolences, please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.