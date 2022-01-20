Penny Payne Mitchell, 55, passed away on January 18, 2022, at Baptist Attala in Kosciusko, MS.

Penny was a member of Shiloh Methodist Protestant Church. She was also a former driver for Goss EMS and teacher at Old Dominion Christian School.

Penny is survived by her son, Jonathan Mitchell; her daughter, Sarah Fleming (Marshall); her brother, Morgan Payne; and her grandchildren, Payten Grace and Jack Case Fleming.

Penny is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Sarah Morgan Payne; and her husband, Johnny Mitchell.

No public visitation is planned. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, at Shiloh Methodist Protestant Church in Leake County.

Culpepper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.