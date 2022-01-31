Peggy Hutchison Ables, of Kosciusko, passed away January 28, 2022, at Attala Baptist Hospital.

She attended Mississippi State University. Peggy, mostly known as “Gran,” lived for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and spent most of her life teaching and coaching young softball girls into young women. She was a member of McAdams Methodist Church and loved anything to do with athletics.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Stella Lepard Hutchison; brother, James Allen Hutchison; and sister, Mary Frances McDonald.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Larry Ables; sons, Todd Ables (Kelly) and Marty Ables (Laura); daughter, Leslie Browning (Charlie); seven grandchildren, Wil Browning (Anna), Cody Harkins (Billy), Lyn Cockrell (Chris), Steven Ables (Samantha), Mayson Ables (Brady), Ethan Ables, and Jayce Ables; nine great-grandchildren, Brielyn, Cohen, John Parker, Hallie, John, Judd, Ivey, Huck, Merritt, and one on the way.

Her grandsons and grandsons-in-law, along with her nephew, Tony McDonald, will serve as pallbearers.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 31, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Coleman Cemetery in McAdams.

Memorials may be made to the KHS softball program in memory of Peggy: c/o Tony Terry, 2133 Attala Road 4117, Sallis, MS, 39160. Please note her name on memorial donations.

For online condolences, please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.