Pattie Mix, 86, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Attala County Nursing Center in Kosciusko.

Pattie was born on February 12, 1935, in Kosciusko, MS, to Connie and Nora Garland. She was a member of the Second Baptist Church and a homemaker.

Mrs. Mix was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Wayne Garland; and one sister, Jimmie Byaser.

She is survived by her husband, Joe L. Mix, of Kosciusko; one son, Terry L. Mix and his wife, Judy, of Olive Branch, MS; one brother, Bill Garland, of Indianapolis, IN; one granddaughter, Annie Edmonds and her husband, Isaac; one great-granddaughter, Etta Edmonds; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following at Parkway Cemetery. The Rev. Donald Self officiated.

