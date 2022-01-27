Patrick Henry “Pat” Tyler ,71, of Kosciusko, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle.

Pat was a Licensed Practical Nurse from 1992-2016 at Montfort Jones Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Williamsville Baptist Church and Sons of the Confederate Veterans.

Pat is survived by sons, Henry Kelly (Erin) Tyler, II of Dallas, TX and Cory Ellis (Haley) Tyler of Starkville, MS; daughter, Tracy Tyler (Bryan) Weaver of Kosciusko, MS; brother, Louis Warner Tyler of Kosciusko, MS; grandchildren, Meagan Weaver, Tyler Weaver, Matthew Weaver, Peyton Marie Tyler, Avery Hall, Damien Figueroa-Hall, Nadiah Figueroa, Cambri Lee Tyler, Anistyn Tyler, and Rylie Claire Tyler; and a host of nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Kelly Tyler, Sr. and Iva Charlotte Hodges Tyler; and brother, Shelley R. Tyler.

Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 29, at Jordan Funeral Home, Kosciusko. Funeral service are at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at New Providence Primitive Baptist Cemetery. Rev. Jeremy Tillman will be ministering.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Weaver, Tyler Weaver, Louis Tyler, J.C. Tyler, Robert Summers, Thomas Carter, and Samuel Holdiness.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital www.stjude.org or Williamsville Baptist Church 16995 Williamsville Road Kosciusko, MS 39090.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.