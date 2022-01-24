Patricia Sue Clements, 87, of McCool, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Brandon Nursing and Rehab.

She was a homemaker and a member of Bowie Chapel Methodist Church.

Patricia is survived by daughter, Liza (Rick) Looser of Brandon, MS; son, Bob Rowell, Jr. of Helena, AR; sister, Charlene Sanders of Jackson, MS; three grandchildren, Regan Looser of Los Angeles, CA, Tripp (Elizabeth) Looser of Washington, D.C., and Ashley Rowell of Columbus, MS; and a number of great-grandchildren, including her favorite great-grandchild of all time, Dagan Rowell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Obera Ingram Clements.

Graveside services are at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Bowie Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Matt Steed ministering.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Charles Fancher, James Fancher, and Nicky Norris.

