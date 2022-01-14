Pamala Ann Fox, 47, of Sallis, passed way January 11, 2022, at her residence.

Pam was a barber and the owner of The Hair Company in Kosciusko. She took pride in helping her clients. She also loved spending time with her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by parents, Mailon Harvey Vaughn and Paula Lee Rucker Vaughn; sister, Sheila Ann Floyd; and grandmother, Mildred Pauline Rucker.

Pam is survived by a son, Galvin Fox of Sallis; daughters, Willow Fox and Courtney Blaine of Sallis; brothers, Joey (Patsy) Vaughn of Kosciusko and David (Lynn) Vaughn of Weir; sisters, Susan (Darren) Rone of Kosciusko, Sherry Blaine of Weir, Anita Trotter and Karen Shaw, both of Gulfport.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Harvest Point Baptist Church, Kosciusko, MS. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. at Harvest Point Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mizpah Cemetery in Durant, MS. Rev. Mike Barrentine and Rev. Jerry Meggs will officiate the service.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Riley Vaughn, Mack Vaughn, Ryan Jackson, Brady Jackson, Glace Rone, and Michael Shurden. Honorary pallbearer will be Joey Odom.

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.