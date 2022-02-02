Marjorie Patricia (Pat) Bishop Lacey, 83, of Kosciusko passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Attala County Nursing Center.

Pat was born in Sunflower County on June 25,1938, to Clinton Jack Bishop, Sr. and Velma Burns Bishop. Pat was extremely athletic and loved to compete in basketball and track and field. After high school, she attended the University of Mississippi where she was a Lady Rebel basketball player and a member of Phi Mu sorority. Pat graduated from Ole Miss in three years and moved to Kosciusko in December of 1959 where she obtained a teaching job at Kosciusko High School as a PE teacher.

In February of 1960, Pat met Bill on a blind date. They married in June of 1960 and moved to Thomastown. In 1967, Pat began working at Central Office Supply. She loved working with businesses and the public. She retired from Central Office Supply as the business manager after 29 years of service. Pat was very active in her community. She served on the MS Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Board of Directors, Mid-State Management, Kosciusko/Attala Chamber of Commerce, Attala Historical Society, Habitat for Humanity, Helping Hands Ministries, Hospice in His Hands Ministries, New Book Lovers Club, Fun and Flowers Garden Club, and The Passion Play. Pat was also a member of the First United Methodist Church where she served on several committees.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lesli Adelynn Lacey; sister, Yvonne D’Antoni; and brother, Marion Franklin (Buddy) Bishop, Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Lacey; son, Jeff (Misty) Lacey of Laurel; daughter, Jennie (Art) Cook of Kosciusko; brother, Jack (Marsha) Bishop of Indianola; sisters, Tawanda Smith of Indianola, Rene’ (James) McClure of Shaw; four grandchildren, Arthur Maxwell Cook, Grayson Ward Lacey, William Bishop Cook, and Adelynn Hart Lacey.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Parkway Cemetery with Rev. Gary Glazier and Rev. Ray Bardin officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jonathan Carnes, Louis Crowe, and Mic Lawrence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Children’s of MS Hospital, or donor's choice.

Jordan Funeral Home of Kosciusko is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences visit. www.jordanfuneralhome.com.