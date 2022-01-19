Macie Ferguson Hicks, 91, of Ethel, passed away January 10, 2022, in Mansfield, OH.

Her family was her priority and she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with them and putting smiles on their faces. In her spare time, she loved quilting, dancing, gardening, watching birds, and travelling.

Macie was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Hicks; son, Harvey Leon Blanton; three sisters, Ellie Vallum, Mavis Massey, and Mildred Burchfield; three brothers, Millard, Edward, and Duward Ferguson; and parents, Issac and Maudie Kellum Ferguson.

Macie is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Heenan (Clay); sons, James Gary Blanton and Stacy Scarbrough (Gail); brother, Roy Ferguson; sisters, Flossie Salser and Carolyn Mills; sister-in-law, Joyce Ferguson; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were Saturday, January 15, at Hope Alive Church in Williamsville, MS, with burial follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Edinburg, MS. Chris O’Daniel officiated.

For online condolences pleaser visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.