Lisa Adams, 57, of Kosciusko passed away January 14, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time, Monday, January 17, 2022 at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services are at noon at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Terry Adams; her daughters, Kayla Brooke Adams, Lana Danielle Ivy (Robert), and Tara Alisa Adams; her brother, Thomas Fowler; her sister, Annette Burton; and 11 grandchildren.

Lisa is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Vera Patsy Breazeale Fowler.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.