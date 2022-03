Ms. Levolie Davis passed away Feb. 24, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born on July 24, 1944.

Visitation was held from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Crain and Dotson.

Service was held Saturday, March 5, 2022. 2:00 at Shady Grove Church. Burial followed at Shady Grove Cemetery in French Camp, MS.