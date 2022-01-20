Leo McBride, 84, of Durant, MS, passed away peacefully Monday, January 17, 2022, at Merit Health Hospital in Canton.

Leo was a member of Seneasha United Methodist Church. He was a machine operator.

Leo is survived by sons, Sammy L. “Bo” McBride of Texas, and Danny Ray McBride of Durant; daughters, Tammy Sue Caldwell of Madison and Mary M. Jobe of Canton; brother, Clarence “Bull” McBride of Kosciusko; sisters, Ruby Seros of Brandon, Frances Criswell of Greenville, and Ann Johnson of Montecello; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Rube McBride and Mary Edna Criswell McBride; wife, Sue Pounders; and one grandson.

Visitation and graveside services in Brister Cemetery were held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Rev. David Cain ministered.

Memorials may be made to Seneasha Cemetery Fund and Parkinson’s Fund.

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.