Joe Burrell, 79, of Kosciusko, passed away February 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala.

He was the retired owner of Piggly Wiggly in Vaiden, MS. Joe was an avid fisherman and member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners Society.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Albin and Maggie Jenkins Burrell; brothers, Warren and Bejamin Burrell; grandson, Aaden Halford; and brother-in-law ,Bob Frazier.

Joe is survived by his sons, Stevie Burrell, Joe Burrell, Jr. (Melody), Kenneth Burrell (Marc), and Joseph Albin Burrell; brother, Willie “Buck” Burrell; sisters, Helen Frazier, Anna Jean Vaughn, and Mary Wilson (Curry); grandchildren, Emma Halford (Kyle), Katie Acy (Tommy) and Carlie Carpenter (Will); nine great-grandchildren, Natalie Kelly, Kale Halford, Landon Acey, Kinley Halford, Margo June Carpenter, Birdie Drew Carpenter, Jessica Nichole Bass and Holden Acey; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 14, at Culpepper Funeral Home. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Senesha Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Joe Herron, Tommy Acey, Jack Burrell, Johnny Estep, Danny Burrell and Emanuel James.

In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to: Seneasha Cemetery, County Road 4007, Goodman, MS, 39079.

