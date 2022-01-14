Jo Betty Thomas, 83, of Kosciusko, passed away January 13, 2022, at her residence.

Jo Betty is survived by her sons, Jerry Allen Thomas (Kathy) and Zackery Eugene Thomas; daughters, Margie Beauchamp (Don), Lynn Hammons (Rick), and Elisabeth Juneau; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Jo Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert (Pete) Eugene Thomas; and her parents, Walter T. and Ida Mae Barnes Ables.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 14, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel, Kosciusko. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS.

