Jerry Peeler Allen was born on March 12, 1942 in Kosciusko, MS, and he went to be with his Savior on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Jerry had a contagious personality and a wonderful sense of humor. He employed this gift as a career salesperson primarily in the insurance industry. He loved fishing and golf in his free time, and he loved his Ole Miss Rebels. He was also known among his family and closest friends to have a gift for writing beautiful worship songs.

Jerry is survived by his wonderful bride, Edie Allen; his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Bill Faust; his sons, Todd Allen and Trent Allen; the mother of his children, Kaye Allen; nephews, Chuck Allen and Randy Allen, and Jeff Faust and Jody Faust; and seven grandchildren.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Frances Allen; and his brother, Robert Allen.

Jerry will be honored and celebrated with a private family service later this month.