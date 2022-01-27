Jerry Cook, 78, a retired supervisor at Superior Coach and a number of factories, died Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Cook was a native of Leake County and a member of Rocky Point Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Doylis Cook of Carthage; son, Don Cook of Carthage; two daughters, Shelia McGivney of Tupelo and Diane Burns of Carthage; two brothers, Larry Cook and David Cook, both of Carthage; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services were held at the Wilcox Chapel with Rev. Eddie Pilgrim officiating. Interment was in Salem Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Shane McGivney, Brian Burns, David Burns, Patrick McGivney, Joshua Smith, and John Luke Gross.

Wilcox Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.