Harvey Vernon Ray Jr. was born on November 17, 1938 in Bolivar County, Mississippi and died peacefully at home on March 21, 2022. He was lovingly known as Coach Ray to his many students but also lovingly known as Pop, Boss, Junior, Uncle Hoppy, and Dad.

Funeral Services are 3:00 PM Friday, March 25, 2022 at Vaiden Baptist Church with burial to follow at West City Cemetery.

Visitation is 1:00 – 3:00 PM Friday, March 25, 2022 at Vaiden Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Venrnon Ray, Sr. and Arlee McGee Ray of Shaw, Ms., a sister, Wanda Ray McCulloch, and brother, James Howard Ray.

He leaves behind his wonderful wife of 60 years, Rosemary Browning Ray and two children, Troy Alan Ray and Marty Ray Gibson, husband Clifton Gibson. His loss is surely felt by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; namely, Brett Gibson and wife, Dr. Amber Gibson, Lydia Marler and husband Tanner, Andrew Gibson and Nathan Gibson, great-grandchildren Hadlee, Jacob, Harvey and Lyla.

Harvey lived a full life as a teacher, coach, YMCA Director, and missionary to the country of Papua New Guinea and other parts of the world.

As one fellow missionary said recently, "To everyone in heaven, I say, Get ready for some wonderful and amazing yarns!" He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed!

