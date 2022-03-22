Grace Tavares Pee, 85, of Richland, MS passed away March 17, 2022 at Plain View Assisted Living. Graveside Service was 11:00 AM Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Bertha Newsom, sisters Louise, Jo, and Bessie, son Danny Tavares, brother Billy Newsom, first Husband Daniel Tavares, second Husband Raymond Pee grandchildren Marlana Holland and Luke Cain.

Grace is survived by her daughters Brenda George, Betty Cain Alderman, Debbie Peatross (Ed), Sue Stuart (Don), Daughter in Law Cindy Simmons Tavares, nine grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kosciusko.

