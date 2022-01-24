Mr. Floyd Carvin Ashcraft, Sr., born September 8, 1927, passed away at the age of 94 on January 18, 2022, at Wisteria Gardens in Pearl, MS.

Mr. Ashcraft was born in Madison County to the parents of Henry C. Ashcraft and Lucy Lee Harkins Ashcraft. He attended Thomastown and Kosciusko schools and enlisted in the Army where he served as Private, Private First Class, T/4, and Staff Sergeant from April 12, 1946, to October 11, 1947.

After being honorably discharged from the Army, he worked with Pet Milk before beginning a long career with the Superior Coach Company/Sheller Globe Corporation until they ceased plant operations in Kosciusko. He had a second career with Nowell Funeral Services, Inc. and Southern Security Life Insurance Companies, Inc.

Mr. Ashcraft was a long time and very active member of First Baptist Church, Kosciusko, where he served in various positions and ministries including Assistant Sunday School Secretary, Chairman of Deacons, Deacon, and Sunday School Teacher. Other notable and very key roles in which he served were ringing the bell to start Sunday School, the Master Opener of the Vault, to ensure the offering plates were in their place every Sunday, and to always have bulletins ready for anyone who would ask. He was described as faithful, steady, quiet, and humble.

He was extremely devoted to and loved his family deeply and cherished every moment spent with them.

Mr. Ashcraft was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Broome Ashcraft; his parents, Henry C. Ashcraft and Lucy Lee Harkins Ashcraft; and siblings, Hank Ashcraft, Helen Ashcraft Jackson, Lloyd Ashcraft, Grace Ashcraft Fuller, and Richard Ashcraft.

Mr. Ashcraft is survived by his children, Floyd Carvin Ashcraft, Jr., Marilynn Ashcraft Winborne (Lee), Timothy C. Ashcraft (Michelle); grandchildren (who affectionately called him “Pepaw”), Anthony Winborne, Jonathan Winborne, Jeanna Winborne, Tristen Ashcraft Saranthus, Jacob Ashcraft, Landon Ashcraft; and great grandchildren Brooklynn Winborne, Peyton Winborne, Owen Winborne, Logan Winborne and Blakely Saranthus.

Funeral services were Monday, January 24, 2022 at First Baptist Church with burial following at Parkway Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jacob Ashcraft, Jimmy Jenkins, Landon Ashcraft, Frank Montague, Gary Cochran, Jerry Price, and Dale Fulgham. Honorary Pallbearers wereKevin Roby and Tommy Swafford.

“The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Katie Veasley for her love and caring service to our Father. We would also like to thank the staff at Wisteria Gardens for their care and rehab support.”

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to any ministry of First Baptist Church, Kosciusko, or to The Baptist Children’s Village in Clinton, MS.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.