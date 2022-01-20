Erleine Bigner Parish died peacefully at the age of 95 in Kosciusko, MS, on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

A tiller of the soil and lifelong gardener, her hands brought forth out of God’s good earth many bountiful harvests and beautiful bouquets. But far greater was the harvest of lovingkindness that God wrought from her life into the lives of those whom she touched. The aroma of sweetness was ever present in Erleine Parish’s earthly walk and will linger long in the lives of those privileged to have been blessed by her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved George, husband of 57 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Inga Lynn Berny of Little Elm, TX; and her son, George Keith Parish and daughter-in-law, Sarah Ellen Chipman Parish, both of Kosciusko; and five grandchildren, Katie Kroh (Matt), Sarah Emily Berrios (Danny), Hannah Hester (Daniel), George Isaac Parish, and Judah Parish.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.