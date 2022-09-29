﻿It’s just passed 6 in the morning, and the sun has not yet slipped over the horizon and touched the earth.

The heavy morning dewdrops slide off the red tin- topped roof over our back porch, and the grass is soaked with the wetness. Everything is quiet and still as the day awakens, all except for the two big green John Deere tractors as they puff smoke from their tall exhaust and rumble as they pull out of the barn. This is the time of the season, passed the season really, for the remainder of the tall grasses to be harvested from our hay fields to feed the big black cows during this next non-growing season.

Everything here on the Circle S is winding down from the busy time of year, and it seems even Mother Nature is preparing for a lazy spell. The garden has been bushed hogged to the ground, my outside flowers and blossoms have never looked so tired and worn out, and it just seems as if everything has slowed to a snail’s pace.

Over in the woods, especially in the bottoms and valleys, there are small trees with the bark completely rubbed off the lower trunks and branches as the deer begin their moving and shifting through the thick underbrush. The last two times I have been to town, I’ve had to stop on the main road to allow a mama deer and her new fawns to cross. I wonder if they know or sense that the season is quickly approaching when their lives will be lived in fear of the hunter’s guns. My people love to hunt the beautiful creatures, and I have always known I could never pull the trigger on one of the big daddy bucks. But I assure I have a grandson that is on “get ready go” to bring his first one down.

I always get a little melancholy as the season changes from summer into winter and everything begins to turn that dull shade of brown. I have canned, packaged frozen vegetables and prepared for winter out here on our little bit of heaven on earth but I still miss the hustle and bustle of summer. I do love sitting by the fire and reading or “eating boiled peanuts,” and I love the holidays that come with the coming season.

It's still warm enough, almost into December to sit on my porch and enjoy a glass of tea or maybe even a good cup of coffee, so come on down for that visit.

Need a delicious side dish? This is great.

SOUPER RICE

1 can cream of chicken soup

1½ cups chicken broth

1½ cups of instant rice

¼ cup grated Parmesan

black pepper

Heat soup and broth, and stir in the rice, cheese and pepper. Cover the pan and let stand until rice is cooked and liquid is absorbed.