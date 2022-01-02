Edward Brooks Swales, Sr., 88, of Kosciusko, passed away peacefully in Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Brooks was born in Edinburg, MS, on March 18, 1933.

After receiving an honorable discharge from the United States Coast Guard, he returned to MS State to complete a second bachelor’s degree in Dairy Sciences.

Returning to Kosciusko with his wife and children, he began a 33-year career with the Post Office in Kosciusko as a rural letter carrier, earning several Million-Mile safety awards.

He enjoyed farming, canning, gospel and bluegrass music, listening to AFR radio, Amish culture, John Deere “popper” tractors, square dancing, RVing, shopping for bargains, and eating with family and friends. He deeply loved God and his family.

He had a great, dry sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.

Brooks is survived by three children, Suzanne Swales, Edward “Butch” Brooks Swales, Jr. (Nancy), and Jonathan Swales (Cammie).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Brooks Swales and Nell Ratcliff Swales.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Jordan Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 4 p.m. Rev. Butch Bell will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Houston Therrell, Weldon Harris, Taylor Harris, Larry Swales, Josh Swales, and Bubba Burch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to French Camp Academy or Palmer Home for Children, P. O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.