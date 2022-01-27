Don L. Edwards, 93, of Kosciusko, passed away peacefully January 26, 2022, at his residence.

Don was the owner- operator of Edwards Tire Service for 37 years in Kosciusko. He was a veteran that served in the Navy in WWII in Guam. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church for 55 years and served as chairman of deacons and many committees then later became a member of Kosciusko First Baptist Church in 2020.

Don is survived by daughter, Theresa Edwards Henry of Kosciusko; grandson, Morgan (Savannah) Henry of Kosciusko; great-grandchildren, Abb Morgan Henry IV, Abbi Brady, Macey and Maddy Collins; great-great-grandchild, Ashton Neel Brady; double first cousin, Frances Breazeale of Kosciusko; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Terry Edwards and Christine Laney Edwards; wife, Marie Vance Edwards; daughter, Donna Edwards Hodge; grandchildren, Neely Miller and Trey Collins; and brothers, James and Gilbert Edwards.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Jordan Funeral Home, Kosciusko. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Liberty Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Mark Parnell and Rev. Chris Cauthen will be ministering.

Serving as pallbearers will be Morris Massey, Allen Massey, Junior. Ables, Barry Lawshe, Billy Joe Coffee, and Bobby Taylor. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Cliff Coffee, Morris Massey, Tim Fancher, Sunday school class of First Baptist Church.

Memorials may be sent to Baptist Children’s Village, P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060 or Kosciusko First Baptist Church-TV Ministry 210 N. Huntington Street Kosciusko, MS 39090.

