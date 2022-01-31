David Houston Blair, Sr., age 87, passed away January 28, 2022, in his home surrounded by family.

Born May 21, 1934, to William Frank Blair and Laura Lee Broome Blair in Monroe County, MS. He was one of 13 children (six older and six younger). He joined the Mt. Hebron Primitive Baptist Church in Hamilton, MS, in December 1949 and was baptized in the Bartihatcha River in January 1950.

He graduated from Hamilton High School in May of 1952 and worked in Memphis, TN, until he served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in August 1957. He attended Austin Peay University and Peabody College for Teachers. He then taught at a school for handicapped children from 1959-1961.

On December 26, 1959, he married Sarah Lee Sykes and stated it was the best decision he ever made. They had two children, Dianna Marie and David, Jr and have five grandchildren, Matthew, Courtney, Anna, Channing, and Houston, who he said are an inestimable treasure.

They moved to Kosciusko in 1974 and he was ordained a Deacon by Mt. Hebron in 1975. They joined Big Springs Primitive Baptist Church of Leake County, MS, in 1976 and he was ordained into the Ministry on May 26, 1984. He has pastored at Mt. Hebron Primitive Baptist in Hamilton, MS, Mt. Pisgah Primitive Baptist Church in Duck Hill, MS, and Clear Springs Primitive Baptist Church, Mathiston, MS.

In 1961, he changed his career to banking and finance and in 1989, opened Three “D” Mortgage Co., Inc., and was excited to work with his son, David, until his retirement in 1999.

His wife Sarah had a stroke in 1986 and he stated, “I thank the Lord daily that I have been able to care for her.” He also rejoiced that he was privileged to baptize his grandson, Jonathan Matthew Woods, on July 8, 2007, and his granddaughter, Anna Michelle Wood, on August 30, 2009.

Among his papers, he had written, “I am thankful for my life, my wife Sarah, my two children, Dianna and David, my five grandchildren, Jonathan Matthew Woods, Courtney Lyn Blair, Anna Michelle Woods, Channing Alysse Blair, and David Houston Blair, III, my son-in-law Owen Ricky Woods, my daughter-in-law Christi Lyn Adams Blair, and all the rest of my natural family. My gratitude for the Church, the many wonderful Christian loved-ones met therein and for my Lord is beyond description. May we all ever be found “Looking to Jesus the author and finisher of our faith” (Hebrews 12:2). For He is God who has promised and who “cannot lie”.” (Titus 1:2)

He is preceded in death by his father, William Frank Blair; and mother, Laura Lee Broome Blair; and his brothers, Paul Blair, Edward Blair, Frank Blair, Clyde Blair, and Walter Blair.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Lee Blair; his daughter, Dianna Woods (Ricky); his son, David, Jr. (Christi); his grandchildren, Jonathan Matthew Woods, Courtney Blair, Anna Michelle Woods, Channing Alysse Blair, and David Houston Blair, III, his brothers Lloyd Blair (Marilyn), Leroy Blair (Geraldine), Joe Blair (Ruth), and Wayne Blair (Marty) and Nadine Cochran.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Parkway Cemetery. Elder Paul Blair officiating.

Pallbearers are Matthew Woods, Houston Blair, Dwayne Dubard, Scott Cockroft, Bobby Pruitt, and Robert Pittman.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.